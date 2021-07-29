SIG (LON:SHI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIG plc (LON:SHI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.16 ($0.64). SIG shares last traded at GBX 46.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 2,137,277 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.04. The firm has a market cap of £552.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

