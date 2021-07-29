Sigma Labs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 18,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 22,923,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,031. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.43. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sigma Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

