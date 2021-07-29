SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 156.8% in July

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.04 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.63%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
