SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 156.8% in July

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 156.8% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.26. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.04 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

