Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,073.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SFFYF. downgraded shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. ING Group raised shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

