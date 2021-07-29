Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.200 EPS.

SLAB stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

