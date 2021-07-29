Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $449,100.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SILK traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 429,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,417. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.