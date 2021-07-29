Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million.

TSE:SVM opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$5.79 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

In other news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,310.33. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275. Insiders have sold 52,501 shares of company stock valued at $382,417 in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

