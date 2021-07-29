Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

