SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $10,908,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 119,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

