Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $125.22 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

