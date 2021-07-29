SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.