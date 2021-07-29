SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.36

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 11704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

