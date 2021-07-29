SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 75,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

