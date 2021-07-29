Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

SKX opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In other news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,408 shares of company stock worth $1,329,513 over the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.