Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,513. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

