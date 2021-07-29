SkillSoft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,169 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,371. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

