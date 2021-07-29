Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post $88.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.60 million and the highest is $90.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $377.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $380.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $550.02 million, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

