SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post $581.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.00 million and the lowest is $577.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.57 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.