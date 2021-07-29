Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target Increased to $10.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.25 to $10.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SRRTF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

