Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

SGR.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.09. 30,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,454. The company has a market capitalization of C$620.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.50.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

