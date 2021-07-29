Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LON:SMS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 900 ($11.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,706. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 915 ($11.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 870.86.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

