Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

LON SKG traded down GBX 96 ($1.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,030 ($52.65). 251,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,490 ($32.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.