Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

NYSE SNA opened at $220.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

