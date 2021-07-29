SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003798 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

