Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GASNY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

