SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.17. 81,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,265,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Technologies stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

