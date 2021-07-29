SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.17. 81,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,265,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
