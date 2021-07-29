Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.