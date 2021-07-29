SolarWinds Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 2nd (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:SWI opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 156,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 134,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.