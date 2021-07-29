Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.16

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and traded as low as $11.55. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 8,150 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

About Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

