Sony Group Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.36 Per Share (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SONY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.30. 6,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Sony Group has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.70%.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.