Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Raised to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCEYF remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

