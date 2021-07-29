Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Raised to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCEYF remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.78.
About Source Energy Services
Featured Article: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.