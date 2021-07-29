South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $158.75

South32 Limited (LON:S32) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.75 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 154.36 ($2.02). South32 shares last traded at GBX 155.20 ($2.03), with a volume of 139,908 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded South32 to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get South32 alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.29.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.