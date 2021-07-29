Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 5.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 119,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,411,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Several research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30.
In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.