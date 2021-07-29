Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 5.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 119,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,411,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

