S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Increased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $50,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $12.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,944. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.82.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

