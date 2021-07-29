SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. SparksPay has a market cap of $20,192.80 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,326,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,215,822 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

