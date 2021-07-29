Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock remained flat at $$4.13 during trading on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

