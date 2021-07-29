SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.36% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $105.66 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.70.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.