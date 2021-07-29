SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $27,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.17. 52,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,119. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

