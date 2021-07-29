SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 29,278 shares.The stock last traded at $125.01 and had previously closed at $125.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.05.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,077,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,816,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.