Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,434 ($44.87). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,434 ($44.87), with a volume of 331,758 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,651.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

