Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 69.54 ($0.91). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 241,662 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.37 million and a P/E ratio of 55.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 26,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81). Also, insider James Bunn acquired 35,981 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.