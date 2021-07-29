Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $15,095.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £150.95 ($197.22) and last traded at £150.20 ($196.24), with a volume of 106711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £147.10 ($192.19).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £110.72 ($144.66).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £332.65. The stock has a market cap of £11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 63.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

