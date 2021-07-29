Spire (SR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY21 guidance at $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

