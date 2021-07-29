Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.27. 2,538,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.05.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

