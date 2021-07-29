Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Truist

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.05.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

