Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.870-2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.87-2.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.24.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

