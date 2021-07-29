SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.70 million-$97.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.20 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.710 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,733. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

