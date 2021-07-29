SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.60 million-$382.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.89 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.37. 83,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,733. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

