SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.060-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.06-3.26 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPXC stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SPX has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

