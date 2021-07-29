Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Square to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Square to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.57.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,845,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

